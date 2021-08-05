Premium furniture manufacturer Nord Arin invests over EUR 100,000 in renewable energy

Premium furniture manufacturer Nord Arin invests over EUR 100,000 in renewable energy. Solid wood furniture manufacturer Nord Arin has completed the installation of 360 solar panels on the main warehouse of its production facility located near Piatra-Neamt, following an investment exceeding EUR 100,000. The photovoltaic system will cover, with the help of renewable energy, up to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]