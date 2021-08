Nuclearelectrica To Extract Uranium Ore In Tulghes-Grinties Perimeter

Nuclearelectrica To Extract Uranium Ore In Tulghes-Grinties Perimeter. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), which operates the country's sole nuclear power plant, said in a stock market report Thursday that it signed the additional act for taking over the concession license of the uranium ore mining activity in Tulghes-Grinties perimeter (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]