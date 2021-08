Readymix Romania Net Profit Up 19% YoY To RON15.4M In 2020

Readymix Romania Net Profit Up 19% YoY To RON15.4M In 2020. Concrete manufacturer Readymix Romania reported a net profit of over RON15.4 million (EUR3.2 million) in 2020, up 19% from nearly RON13 million (EUR2.7 million) in 2019, per public data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]