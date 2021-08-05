Joysonquin Automotive Systems Romania Posts 11% Lower Turnover YoY To RON514.5M In 2020

Joysonquin Automotive Systems Romania Posts 11% Lower Turnover YoY To RON514.5M In 2020. Car parts manufacturer Joysonquin Automotive Systems Romania (the former Quin Romania), the local division of China’s Joyson, reported a turnover of RON514.5 million (EUR106.7 million) in 2020, down 11% from 2019, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]