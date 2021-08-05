GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 244 following over 28.000 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 244 following over 28.000 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours.

A number of 244 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 28,329 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Thursday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Thursday, 1,084,226 cases of people (...)