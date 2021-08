RO Police: More than 2,500 serious road accidents this year

RO Police: More than 2,500 serious road accidents this year. A total of 2,586 serious road accidents were recorded at a national level in the first seven months of the year, leaving 932 dead and 2,004 wounded, the Romanian Police said, quoted by Agerpres. In 2019, the country saw 4,421 such accidents, resulting in 894 dying and 4,200 wounded. Last year, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]