Romania wins gold, silver at International Physics Olympiad 2021
Aug 5, 2021

Team Romania, coordinated Professor Sebastian Popescu of the Faculty of Physics of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University (UAIC) in Iasi, won three gold and two silver medals at the International Physics Olympiad 2021. The gold medals went to Vlad-Stefan Oros of the Grigore Moisil High School of Timisoara; Tudor-Gabriel Mocioi of the Tudor Vianu Collegiate High School of Bucharest, and to George Cristian Ardeleanu of the Bucharest International High School of Informatics. The silver medals went to Antonia-Alma Ghita of the Bucharest International High School of Informatics, and Stefan Stefanescu of the Dimitrie Cantemir Collegiate High School of Onesti. "Coordinating the team of professors who took care of the organisation and unfolding of the National Physics Olympiad 2021, as well as the selection of the Romanian national team competing in the International Physics Olympiad, is associate professor Sebastian Popescu of the Faculty of Physics of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iasi," according to the press statement. Competing in this year's edition of the International Physics Olympiad in Lithuania that took place July 17-24, 2021 were students from 76 countries. The 2021 edition of the National Physics Olympiad was held under the auspices of the Romanian Physics Society, with support from the faculties of physics of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iasi, Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, West University of Timişoara, Bucharest University, as well as the Department of Physics of the University of Craiova. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

