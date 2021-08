Euroins Romania Calls Shareholders To Vote On New Share Capital Increase, Worth Over RON120M

Euroins Romania Calls Shareholders To Vote On New Share Capital Increase, Worth Over RON120M. Euroins Romania is summoning its shareholders on September 15, 2021 to vote on a new share capital increase, of over RON120 million, after two other consecutive capital increases carried out recently, which exceeded RON126 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]