Screenings of documentary about Romania’s wildlife this month

Screenings of documentary about Romania’s wildlife this month. România sălbatică (Wild Romania), a documentary by Dan Dinu and Cosmin Dumitrache, will have several screenings this month, ahead of its release in local cinemas in the second half of September. The documentary recently received the Audience Award for the most popular Romanian film at this year’s (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]