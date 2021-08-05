 
August 5, 2021

World premiere performance at FITS Sibiu: "SHAKESPEARE - BACH/La Main du Temps"
The performance "SHAKESPEARE - BACH/La Main du Temps", with Charlotte Rampling and Sonia Wieder-Atherton, one of the most awaited performances of the 18th edition of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS), will take place for the first time in Romania, on August 26, and the tickets went on sale on Thursday, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES. A France-UK production, "SHAKESPEARE - BACH/La Main du Temps" brings to the stage sonnets by William Shakespeare, suites by JS Bach, Charlotte Rampling - voice and Sonia Wieder-Atherton - cello, "so that the light of an encounter may shine to the rhythm of two languages, through the song of their voice". "Memory often returns, bringing with it faces, names, fragments of stories and sounds. This is the place Shakespeare's sonnets arise from, sometimes far-off, sometimes of a penetrating presence. As if addressed to these faces or as if they were them, the faces, the ones that are telling us. The cello itself, along Bach's suites, brings back fragments of memory and carves time," says Sonia Wieder-Atherton about this performance. Charlotte Rampling, one of the greatest personalities in the world of theater and film, will receive a star this year on Celebrities' Alley in Sibiu, during the ceremony that will take place on Friday, August 27, at 18:00 hrs, in central Sibiu, on Cetatii street. She will also be present at the Celebrity Gala, on the same day, at 19:00 hrs, at the State Philharmonic in Sibiu, together with the other personalities who will receive a star on the Alley this year: Denis O'Hare, Jan Lauwers, Israel Galvan, Akram Khan, Helmut Sturmer, Yoshi Oida. Tickets for all indoor and online performances within FITS 2021, which will take place between August 20-29, 2021, with the theme "Building hope together", are available from now on the website www.sibfest.ro. Prices range between 20 lei and 150 lei, for indoor performances, and between 20 lei and 75 lei for online performances. Any theater lover, from anywhere in the world, can watch FITS 2021 online, with translations into Romanian and English. The subscription for FITS online costs 500 lei and offers access to over 100 shows, broadcast live from the performance halls and from the rest of the indoor spaces where public performances take place, as well as performances recorded online.AGERPRE(RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

