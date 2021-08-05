State of alert extended by 30 days

State of alert extended by 30 days. The government approved, on Thursday, the prolongation of the state of alert on the entire territory of Romania by 30 days, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. "I approved the extension of the state of alert and nothing is modified at this time, things remain as they have been presented up to now," said Citu in a press conference at the Victoria Government Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]