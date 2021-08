Telekom Romania EBITDA Grows 14% YoY To EUR41.4M In 2Q/2021

Telekom Romania EBITDA Grows 14% YoY To EUR41.4M In 2Q/2021. Telekom Romania Group on Thursday said its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) adjusted under IFRS-16 grew 14.5% year-over-year to EUR41.4 million, in the second quarter of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]