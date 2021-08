Wizz Air To Launch Flights On Two New Routes From Romania In Autumn 2021



Low-cost airline Wizz Air will be operating flights on two new routes, from capital Bucharest to Gran Canaria (Canary Islands, Spain) and from Cluj-Napoca (north-western Romania) to Billund (Denmark), respectively, this autumn.