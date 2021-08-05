DSU’s Arafat: Land module for firefighting assistance will leave Friday to Greece. PM Citu: Romania will grant ground support to Greece for putting out the fires



The land module for firefighting assistance in extinguishing forest fires will leave on Friday from Romania to Greece, announced, on Thursday, the head of the Emergency Situation Department (DSU), Raed Arafat. “Today, after discussions with our colleagues from the Greek Civil Protection and the (...)