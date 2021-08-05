Ministry of Energy: Romania, strengthening cooperation with Canada in nuclear field

Romania strengthens nuclear cooperation with Canada after Energy Minister and Canadian Ambassador to Romania signed the Memorandum of Understanding between Romania's Ministry of Energy and Canada's Department of Natural Resources on consolidating Civilian Nuclear Cooperation, reads a press release of the ministry. The Memorandum was signed by Energy Minister Virgil Popescu and Canadian Ambassador to Romania Annick Goulet, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., in the presence of the Prime Minister of the Romanian Government, Florin Citu. The Memorandum signed on Thursday strengthens cooperation between Canada and Romania in the field of nuclear energy as the Canadian industry has exceptional experience in CANDU projects and has already successfully completed renovation works and new CANDU unit construction projects. "The Memorandum signed today confirms the excellent bilateral relations that our country has with Canada. I wanted to be present at this event to show that I support the development of the nuclear power projects in Cernavoda and those in the civil nuclear energy sector in Romania. Investments are vital and I am glad that the Canadian partners are joining the US partners to develop the nuclear field in our country," declared Prime minister Florin Citu. "I am pleased that in our project to modernize and build new nuclear reactors, in addition to the partners in the US and France, we are joined by Canadian partners, with whom we have a very good and long-standing collaboration in this field. By signing this memorandum, we express our common interest in consolidating and further developing cooperation in nuclear energy projects. And not only that: we will try to work together to implement new technologies, which are the future of green energy," said Energy Minister Virgil Popescu. Nuclear cooperation has been a pillar of the 55-year relationship between Canada and Romania. I am proud to renew our bilateral commitment today by signing this Memorandum of Understanding and look forward to consolidating our exchanges in all areas, from security to trade, said Canadian Ambassador to Romania Annick Goulet.