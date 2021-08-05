 
Romaniapress.com

August 5, 2021

Ministry of Energy: Romania, strengthening cooperation with Canada in nuclear field
Aug 5, 2021

Ministry of Energy: Romania, strengthening cooperation with Canada in nuclear field.

Romania strengthens nuclear cooperation with Canada after Energy Minister and Canadian Ambassador to Romania signed the Memorandum of Understanding between Romania's Ministry of Energy and Canada's Department of Natural Resources on consolidating Civilian Nuclear Cooperation, reads a press release of the ministry. The Memorandum was signed by Energy Minister Virgil Popescu and Canadian Ambassador to Romania Annick Goulet, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., in the presence of the Prime Minister of the Romanian Government, Florin Citu. The Memorandum signed on Thursday strengthens cooperation between Canada and Romania in the field of nuclear energy as the Canadian industry has exceptional experience in CANDU projects and has already successfully completed renovation works and new CANDU unit construction projects. "The Memorandum signed today confirms the excellent bilateral relations that our country has with Canada. I wanted to be present at this event to show that I support the development of the nuclear power projects in Cernavoda and those in the civil nuclear energy sector in Romania. Investments are vital and I am glad that the Canadian partners are joining the US partners to develop the nuclear field in our country," declared Prime minister Florin Citu. "I am pleased that in our project to modernize and build new nuclear reactors, in addition to the partners in the US and France, we are joined by Canadian partners, with whom we have a very good and long-standing collaboration in this field. By signing this memorandum, we express our common interest in consolidating and further developing cooperation in nuclear energy projects. And not only that: we will try to work together to implement new technologies, which are the future of green energy," said Energy Minister Virgil Popescu. Nuclear cooperation has been a pillar of the 55-year relationship between Canada and Romania. I am proud to renew our bilateral commitment today by signing this Memorandum of Understanding and look forward to consolidating our exchanges in all areas, from security to trade, said Canadian Ambassador to Romania Annick Goulet.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Global City Office Project Achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating The Global City office space complex, included in the portfolio of real estate investment company Arion Green, was awarded the WELL Health-Safety rating, which is the latest assessment standard of the International WELL Building Institute for limiting health (...)

The e-Learning Company, Part Of Bittnet Group, Ends 1H/2021 With 60% Higher Turnover, Of RON1.5M The e-Learning Company, a provider of e-learning content for companies and part of Bittnet Group (BNET.RO), on Friday said it ended the first half of 2021 with a turnover of RON1.49 million, up over 60% from the same period in 2020, and a net profit of RON363,000, up 50% on the (...)

Intesa Sanpaolo Romania Operating Revenue Down 7.2% YoY To EUR19M In 1H/2021 Intesa Sanpaolo Romania, the local subsidiary of Italian Intesa Sanpaolo Group, on Friday said it ended the first half of 2021 with operating revenue of EUR19 million, down 7.2% from the year-earlier period, per data released by the parent bank in (...)

More native English-speaking teachers are starting to call Romania their second home, and that's amazing for our children They were born in the UK or other native English-speaking countries graduated from prestigious universities including Oxford and Cambridge and taught abroad in some of the best private and public schools worldwide. They wanted to be relatively close to home but still live an extraordinary (...)

Less bureaucracy for Company Incorporation in Romania Many articles have been written in Romania for Romanians about the changes in Romanian law regarding Romanian companies but not so many articles for foreign investors. These articles have been written to advise about the changes in the formalities required for the incorporation of limited (...)

ROCA Investments Sells Frigotehnica To Vinci Energies Investment fund ROCA Investments, the investment division part of Impetum Group, is selling refrigeration solutions manufacturer Frigotehnica to Vinci Energies, part of French Vinci Group, a world leader in concessions, construction and (...)

Covid-19 travel: Romania adds France, Iceland to red list The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on August 5 the lists labeling the countries’ epidemiological risk. The updated Red List now includes France, Iceland, Thailand, and Aruba, among others. Columbia and Costa Rica have been placed on the Yellow List, alongside (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |