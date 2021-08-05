15,295 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

15,295 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours. As many as 15,295 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 11,072 represent the first dose, and 4,223 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Thursday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV). Since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, there have been 9,471,723 doses administered to 5,046,801 people, of whom 4,901,926 received the full scheme. There have been 6 adverse reactions, all general type, recorded in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there have been 16,846 adverse reactions for COVID-19 vaccines, 1,802 local type and 15,044 general type.AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]