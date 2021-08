Stanleybet Raises Almost RON20M From Private Bond Placement

Stanleybet Raises Almost RON20M From Private Bond Placement. Stanleybet Capital of the Game World Group, one of the main sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, has raised RON19.8 million lei from investors in a private placement of bonds brokered by Goldring, which started on July 27 and ended on August (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]