 
Romaniapress.com

August 5, 2021

Wizz Air adds two new routes from Romania to Gran Canaria and Billund, respectively
Aug 5, 2021

Wizz Air adds two new routes from Romania to Gran Canaria and Billund, respectively.

Starting this autumn, low cost airline Wizz Air will launch two new flights from Bucharest to Gran Canaria (Canary Islands) - Spain, and from Cluj-Napoca to Billund (Denmark), the airline announced on Thursday The Hungarian based carrier will offer a once-weekly flight to Gran Canaria, on Saturdays, starting with November 6, while the service for Billund will be operating twice per week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting October 31. "The new flight to Billund from the 'Avram Iancu' International Airport of Cluj complements the routes already operated from the 'Henri Coanda' International Airport of Bucharest and the Iasi International Airport. The new service to Gran Canaria from the 'Henri Coanda' International Airport is the first one operated from Romania to the island - proving the airline's concern to offer Romanian passengers flights to diversified destinations. These two new destinations are unique for their culture, nature and hospitality. Famed for its wonderful white sand beaches and picturesque villages, Gran Canaria is the third most populous Spanish island and a favorite tourist destination all year round. The city of Billund is home to the second largest airport in Denmark and is an entertainment attraction in Europe, offering leisure possibilities for all family members," the airline said. Tickets for the two new destinations can already be booked on the company's website and in the mobile app, for 39.99 euros (199 lei) on the route Bucharest - Gran Canaria, and 24.99 euros (110 lei) on the route Cluj-Napoca - Billund. Wizz Air operates a fleet of 141 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. In the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the company registered 10.2 million passengers. The airline is listed on the London Stock Exchange. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ROMATOM: Romania's nuclear industry could provide 20,000 jobs thanks to new planned projects Romania's nuclear industry currently provides 11,000 jobs, and this number could increase to 20,000 as a result of the new nuclear construction projects planned, the Romanian Atomic Forum (ROMATOM) said in a statement today. Also, the Romanian nuclear industry contributes 5.7 billion euros (...)

15,298 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs As many as 15,298 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 11,402 represent the first dose and 3,896 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Friday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination (...)

Prime Minister Citu contradicts Deputy PM Barna: Coalition running very well Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Friday, in Sibiu, that he does not agree with the statement of Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna and claims that the current governing coalition "is running very well." "I do not agree [with Dan Barna's statement - e.n.]. The coalition is (...)

Cora Teams Up with tazz by eMag to Deliver in 60 Min at Most To Clients in Bucharest and Another Five Cities Cora is further expanding its Cora Express service by launching a new partnership with tazz, eMAG’s home delivery platform, for clients of Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Bacau, Drobeta and Ploiesti.

Enescu Festival: Athenaeum, Auditorium concerts held at scaled-back capacity Tickets for only 70% of the Athenaeum and Auditorium halls’ capacity have been available amid concerns regarding the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the organizers of the Enescu Festival announced. The concerts held at these two venues were initially scheduled at full capacity, unlike the (...)

Key interest rate kept at 1.25 pct per annum The monetary policy interest rate will stay put at 1.25 pct per annum, decided on Friday the Board of the National Bank of Romania, also maintaining the current levels of minimum reserve rates for the liabilities in lei and currency of credit institutions. "The Board of the National Bank (...)

Romanian Central Bank Leaves Key Rate Unchanged At 1.25% Romania's central bank decided on Friday (August 6) to hold the benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.25% a year.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |