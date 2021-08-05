Wizz Air adds two new routes from Romania to Gran Canaria and Billund, respectively



Starting this autumn, low cost airline Wizz Air will launch two new flights from Bucharest to Gran Canaria (Canary Islands) - Spain, and from Cluj-Napoca to Billund (Denmark), the airline announced on Thursday The Hungarian based carrier will offer a once-weekly flight to Gran Canaria, on Saturdays, starting with November 6, while the service for Billund will be operating twice per week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting October 31. "The new flight to Billund from the 'Avram Iancu' International Airport of Cluj complements the routes already operated from the 'Henri Coanda' International Airport of Bucharest and the Iasi International Airport. The new service to Gran Canaria from the 'Henri Coanda' International Airport is the first one operated from Romania to the island - proving the airline's concern to offer Romanian passengers flights to diversified destinations. These two new destinations are unique for their culture, nature and hospitality. Famed for its wonderful white sand beaches and picturesque villages, Gran Canaria is the third most populous Spanish island and a favorite tourist destination all year round. The city of Billund is home to the second largest airport in Denmark and is an entertainment attraction in Europe, offering leisure possibilities for all family members," the airline said. Tickets for the two new destinations can already be booked on the company's website and in the mobile app, for 39.99 euros (199 lei) on the route Bucharest - Gran Canaria, and 24.99 euros (110 lei) on the route Cluj-Napoca - Billund. Wizz Air operates a fleet of 141 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. In the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the company registered 10.2 million passengers. The airline is listed on the London Stock Exchange. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)