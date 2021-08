Euroins Romania announces more capital increase and new strategy

Euroins Romania announced that its main owner, Bulgarian group Euroins, is preparing a RON 120 mln (EUR 24 mln) capital increase and a new strategy focused on segments, other than the mandatory car insurance (RCA) segment. The capital increase comes on top of another recent RON 126 mln similar