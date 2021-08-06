Raiffeisen Bank, Unicredit report higher profits in Romania amid lower cost of risk

Raiffeisen Bank, Unicredit report higher profits in Romania amid lower cost of risk. Raiffeisen Bank (Romania) and Unicredit Romania, both of them managing portfolio loans of around EUR 6 bln, announced net profits of RON 397 mln (EUR 80 mln) and EUR 92 mln respectively, according to data presented by Ziarul Financiar here and here. Each of the two banks reported that their (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]