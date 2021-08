Tea Maker Fares Almost Doubles Profit in 2020

Tea Maker Fares Almost Doubles Profit in 2020. Romanian-held Laboratoarele Fares Bio Vital, posted almost RON102.7 million (EUR21.3 million) revenue in 2020, an increase of 25% year-on-year from the RON81.9 million (EUR17.3 million) of 2019, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]