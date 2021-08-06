Most H1 2021 tourist arrivals in Romania through Giurgiu, Calafat, Otopeni and Nadlac II border points

Most H1 2021 tourist arrivals in Romania through Giurgiu, Calafat, Otopeni and Nadlac II border points. Giurgiu, Calafat, Otopeni and Nadlac II were the border checkpoints where most tourist arrivals in Romania were recorded in the first half of 2021, according to data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Thus, in Giurgiu, 364,400 arrivals were reported, in Calafat 328,200, in Otopeni 184,100 and in Nadlac II 161,600 arrivals. Road transport was the most used by foreign visitors to travel in Romania, the INS points out. In the first six months of 2021, the number of arrivals of foreign visitors registered at checkpoints at Romania's borders was 2,366,800, down 13.1% y-o-y. The majority of foreign visitors arriving in Romania came from countries located elsewhere in Europe (96.6%), with the largest share made up of visitors from Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine. In fact, the first six places according to the share in the total number of arrivals are held by countries located in Europe: Bulgaria (26.1%), Moldova (14.9%), Ukraine (13.8%), Hungary (9.6%), Turkey (9.4%),and Poland (3.8%). In H1 2021, 1,204,900 arrivals were recorded from other European Union countries (50.9% of the total arrivals), down by 12.6% from H1 2020. As against H1 2020, in H1 2021 there were decreases in the number of arrivals from Australia, Oceania and other territories (-78.5%), Asia (-42.6%), America (-32.4%), Africa (-24.7%) and Europe (-11.8%).