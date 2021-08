Intesa Sanpaolo Romania Operating Revenue Down 7.2% YoY To EUR19M In 1H/2021

Intesa Sanpaolo Romania Operating Revenue Down 7.2% YoY To EUR19M In 1H/2021. Intesa Sanpaolo Romania, the local subsidiary of Italian Intesa Sanpaolo Group, on Friday said it ended the first half of 2021 with operating revenue of EUR19 million, down 7.2% from the year-earlier period, per data released by the parent bank in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]