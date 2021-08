ROCA Investments Sells Frigotehnica To Vinci Energies

ROCA Investments, the investment division part of Impetum Group, is selling refrigeration solutions manufacturer Frigotehnica to Vinci Energies, part of French Vinci Group, a world leader in concessions, construction and energy.