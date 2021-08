BRK Financial Group Closes Private Bond Placement, Raises RON25M

BRK Financial Group Closes Private Bond Placement, Raises RON25M. BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only broker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO), said in a stock market announcement that it closed a private placement of bonds whereby it raised RON25 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]