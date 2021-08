Romania sends firefighters to battle blazes in Greece

Romania sends firefighters to battle blazes in Greece. A team of more than 100 firefighters is set to leave for Greece on Friday, August 6, to help fight the wildfires that have broken out across the country, prime minister Florin Cîţu announced on Thursday, August 5. The Department for Emergency Situations will dispatch 23 fire engines. The team (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]