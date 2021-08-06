Deputy PM Barna: COVID-19 wave four, rising; the only solution is vaccination

Deputy PM Barna: COVID-19 wave four, rising; the only solution is vaccination. The fourth wave of the COVID-19 infections is rising both in Europe and in other parts of the world, and measures will be contemplated depending on the future developments, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Friday. "We would have liked not to be in this instance, but the fourth wave seems to be rising everywhere in Europe and in the world. That is why the measures we are taking in Romania as well - the number of beds has not decreased anywhere - and those thresholds that are already mentioned, with 23% and the subsequent measures, based on these possible situations, are taken into account, so yes, we are preparing; we hope it will not be a very dramatic case, but we must be very careful. The solution is clear: if we get vaccinated, the chance of not needing preventive measures, of not having to take steps back, as we used to, is very high. Vaccination is the only solution," said Barna at the Government House. Asked if incentives for those who gets vaccinated are still being considered, he said that these are the ones unveiled by the Ministry of Health to be taken in a week or two. "Those are the measures envisaged, also unveiled by the Ministry of Health, that encourage or incentivise people to get vaccinated. It is a decision that will probably be taken in a week or two. The measures are taken, as we have done before based on the latest developments in figures. (...) Specific measures in one area or another, depending on the evolution of that index, can be supported by local authorities depending on their resources," added Barna. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]