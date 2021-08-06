GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 230 following over 27.000 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours



A number of 230 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with 27,800 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Friday, 1,084,456 cases of people (...)