Enescu Festival: Athenaeum, Auditorium concerts held at scaled-back capacity

Enescu Festival: Athenaeum, Auditorium concerts held at scaled-back capacity. Tickets for only 70% of the Athenaeum and Auditorium halls’ capacity have been available amid concerns regarding the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the organizers of the Enescu Festival announced. The concerts held at these two venues were initially scheduled at full capacity, unlike the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]