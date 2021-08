Blue Air, Wizz Air announce additional routes from Romania

Blue Air, Wizz Air announce additional routes from Romania. Romanian airline Blue Air is set to connect Iaşi, a city in northeastern Romania, and Dublin beginning December, the company announced. Starting December 19, the airline plans to operate two weekly flights between the two cities. A third weekly flight will be added on June 22, 2022. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]