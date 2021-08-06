Key interest rate kept at 1.25 pct per annum

Key interest rate kept at 1.25 pct per annum. The monetary policy interest rate will stay put at 1.25 pct per annum, decided on Friday the Board of the National Bank of Romania, also maintaining the current levels of minimum reserve rates for the liabilities in lei and currency of credit institutions. "The Board of the National Bank of Romania, meeting in today's reunion, 6 August 2021, decided the following: to keep the monetary policy interest rate at 1.25 per cent per year; to maintain the deposit facility interest rate at 0.75 per cent per year and the interest rate on credit facility (Lombard) at 1.75 per cent per year; to keep the current levels of reserve ratios for the liabilities in lei and currency of credit institutions," it said.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]