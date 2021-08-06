GCS: 230 new caes of SARS-CoV-2; more than 27,800 tests performed in 24 hrs

GCS: 230 new caes of SARS-CoV-2; more than 27,800 tests performed in 24 hrs. A number of 230 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with 27,800 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Friday, 1,084,456 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania, and 1,048,404 patients had been declared cured. To date, 8,774,779 RT-PCR tests and 1,928,532 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally. In the past 24 hours, 13,214 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,356 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,858 upon request) and 14,630 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 28 people were reconfirmed positively. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]