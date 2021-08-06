|
Romanian Central Bank Leaves Key Rate Unchanged At 1.25%
Aug 6, 2021
Romania's central bank decided on Friday (August 6) to hold the benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.25% a year.
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
ROMATOM: Romania's nuclear industry could provide 20,000 jobs thanks to new planned projects
Romania's nuclear industry currently provides 11,000 jobs, and this number could increase to 20,000 as a result of the new nuclear construction projects planned, the Romanian Atomic Forum (ROMATOM) said in a statement today.
Also, the Romanian nuclear industry contributes 5.7 billion euros (...)
15,298 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs
As many as 15,298 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 11,402 represent the first dose and 3,896 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Friday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination (...)
Prime Minister Citu contradicts Deputy PM Barna: Coalition running very well
Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Friday, in Sibiu, that he does not agree with the statement of Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna and claims that the current governing coalition "is running very well."
"I do not agree [with Dan Barna's statement - e.n.]. The coalition is (...)
Cora Teams Up with tazz by eMag to Deliver in 60 Min at Most To Clients in Bucharest and Another Five Cities
Cora is further expanding its Cora Express service by launching a new partnership with tazz, eMAG’s home delivery platform, for clients of Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Bacau, Drobeta and Ploiesti.
Enescu Festival: Athenaeum, Auditorium concerts held at scaled-back capacity
Tickets for only 70% of the Athenaeum and Auditorium halls’ capacity have been available amid concerns regarding the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the organizers of the Enescu Festival announced. The concerts held at these two venues were initially scheduled at full capacity, unlike the (...)
"Belarus. The Road to Freedom", photo exhibition of Belarusian journalist Nadia Bujan, inaugurated in Oradea
The first personal photo exhibition of Belarusian journalist Nadia Bujan, winner of the prestigious award World Press Photo Involvement - 2021, was inaugurated on Friday in Unirii Square in northwestern Oradea, organized by the Varadinum Photo Club and Oradea City Hall , in the presence of the (...)
