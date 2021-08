Cora Teams Up with tazz by eMag to Deliver in 60 Min at Most To Clients in Bucharest and Another Five Cities



Cora Teams Up with tazz by eMag to Deliver in 60 Min at Most To Clients in Bucharest and Another Five Cities.

Cora is further expanding its Cora Express service by launching a new partnership with tazz, eMAG’s home delivery platform, for clients of Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Bacau, Drobeta and Ploiesti.