AQUA Carpatica Launches Canned Mineral Water Market in Romania. Carpathian Springs, the bottler of AQUA Carpatica mineral water brand, launched the 330ml sparkling water can on the Romanian market. The Romanian company held by Jean Valvis is thus starting the canned mineral water market in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]