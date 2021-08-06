15,298 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs

15,298 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs. As many as 15,298 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 11,402 represent the first dose and 3,896 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Friday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV). As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, 9,487,092 doses have been administered to 5,058,226 people, of whom 4,913,347 have received the complete vaccination scheme. In the last 24 hours, six side effects were reported, all whole-body reactions. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,852 adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, 1,802 local and 15,050 whole-body reactions.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]