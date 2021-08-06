Prime Minister Citu contradicts Deputy PM Barna: Coalition running very well

Prime Minister Citu contradicts Deputy PM Barna: Coalition running very well. Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Friday, in Sibiu, that he does not agree with the statement of Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna and claims that the current governing coalition "is running very well." "I do not agree [with Dan Barna's statement - e.n.]. The coalition is running very well. That's why Romanians voted for us, so we could come with solutions, ultimately that's why we're there, not to say that we don't have solutions. (...) I will support any solution that leads to the abolition of the special Section [e.n. - Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes - SIIJ]," said Florin Citu. Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of USR PLUS, stated, on Friday, that there is currently "a blockage" in the governing coalition, because the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) "does not want to abolish the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes." AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea; editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]