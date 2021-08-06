ROMATOM: Romania's nuclear industry could provide 20,000 jobs thanks to new planned projects

ROMATOM: Romania's nuclear industry could provide 20,000 jobs thanks to new planned projects. Romania's nuclear industry currently provides 11,000 jobs, and this number could increase to 20,000 as a result of the new nuclear construction projects planned, the Romanian Atomic Forum (ROMATOM) said in a statement today. Also, the Romanian nuclear industry contributes 5.7 billion euros annually to the national GDP, acting as a driver for sectoral growth, development of education, research and nuclear innovation. On the sidelines of the recent official working visit to Romania of Acting Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy, Dr. Kathryn Huff, the member companies of ROMATOM and of the Romanian Pressure Equipment Association met on August 3 with U.S. and Canadian companies in the nuclear industry. "The purpose of the official working visit was to continue and strengthen ties with Romania's nuclear industry and decision-makers, under the Intergovernmental Agreement concluded in Washington DC in October 2020, which was recently ratified by the Romanian Government. The cooperation agreement provides for the development of Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4, the refurbishment of Unit 1 and other potential civil nuclear projects," the release reads. 30 Romanian companies specializing in nuclear services, works and equipment met with companies from the United States and Canada, as well as with representatives of the U.S. Department of Energy during a one-day event that included visits, presentations and B2B meetings intended to strengthen cooperation between the Romanian and U.S. nuclear industries. "The Romanian nuclear industry appreciates the opportunity to engage in bilateral discussions with our U.S. and Canadian partners and is confident in the high standard of quality and efficiency the partnership will set in the implementation of future nuclear projects in Romania. ROMATOM has assessed the capacity of the Romanian nuclear industry to contribute to the Cernavoda NPP Units 3 and 4 project at 25% - 40% of the total value of the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning Contract. We rely on the expertise of the skilled workforce acquired in building the operating units of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant and on the 25 years of the plant's safe and efficient operation to develop and expand our capabilities and knowledge as part of our commitment to implement nuclear projects in Romania and other countries, thus contributing to the achievement of decarbonisation targets and of Romania's economic growth," said ROMATOM president Lucian Rusu. "In accordance with the European decarbonization goals, Romania is firmly committed to developing its nuclear program, with clear benefits both in terms of carbon emission cuts - since the existence of 4 operational units will prevent the release of 20 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere every year - and as regards the social and economic impact. Romania's nuclear industry is mature, with extensive experience and knowledge. We consider that the meeting was a natural continuation of the Memorandum of Understanding concluded in October 2020 between ROMATOM and the U.S. Nuclear Energy Institute, trusting that a North Atlantic cooperation represents the optimal solution," declared ROMATOM honorary president Teodor Chirica. According to him, strengthening cooperation with partners from the U.S. and Canada, while maintaining the European presence, is a positive signal for the continuation of Romania's nuclear program by completing Cernavoda NPP Units 3 and 4, refurbishing the plant's Unit 1 and other projects such as the development of the Small Modular Reactor technology. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

