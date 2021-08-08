Tokyo Olympics 2020: Canoeist Catalin Chirila - Romania's flag bearer at Olympics closing ceremony

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Canoeist Catalin Chirila - Romania's flag bearer at Olympics closing ceremony. Canoe sprinter Catalin Chirila was selected as Romania's flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games which will take place on Sunday at 14:00 hrs (Romania time), the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee announced on Facebook. Chirila took the 5th spot in the final of the men's C2 1000m event, together with partner Victor Mihalachi. He also competed in the C1 1000m sprint event, but missed the A final, finishing 11th overall. At the July 23 Olympics opening ceremony Romania's flag carriers were swimmer Robert Glinta and canoeist Simona Radis. Romania concludes the Tokyo Olympic Games with a tally of four medals: one gold, in women's double sculls (Nicoleta Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radis), and three silver medals in women's épée (Ana-Maria Popescu), men's rowing pair (Marius Vasile Cozmiuc, Ciprian Tudosa) and men's coxless four (Mihaita Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan Constantin Berariu, Cosmin Pascari). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]