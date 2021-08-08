Contenders for PNL leadership wooing support for expectedly tight battle

Contenders for PNL leadership wooing support for expectedly tight battle. The two contenders for leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), sitting Chairman Ludovic Orban and Florin Citu, this Saturday made predictions about the result of the vote at the upcoming Congress that will elect the party's leadership, with Orban stating that the score will be tight and Citu - that he has entered the race to win and this will definitely happen. Addressing the conference for the election of the PNL Mures County branch leadership, Ludovic Orban congratulated both the winner and his opponent, who obtained three votes less, noting that they fought a beautiful and dramatic competition and that he is happy for the message of party unity and strength they both sent out. "I will continue my campaign, reaching out to the members of the National Liberal Party. The second phase of the competition, when the contenders will present their motions to each branch, begins after August 20. The motions will be presented before the County Steering Committee, which includes the County Bureau to be elected plus the mayors and the presidents of the local organizations. The motions will be voted on, after which the delegates to the congress are established, and it's them who decide who the Chairman of the National Liberal Party will be," Orban declared, emphasizing his tight bond with the party grassroots. "I am convinced that the PNL is moving forward, towards even better results. I definitely expect a close score at the leadership convention," Ludovic Orban said. Prime Minister Florin Citu, who left before the results of the vote were announced, said that this is the moment when the teams for the future electoral competitions are being put together and that he has entered the race for PNL Chairman with the intention of winning. "In these two months we are electing our leaders for the next battles the National Liberal Party will fight in 2024 and this is the leading lineup we will put forward. Our goals are important, and they do not envisage just 2024, the goal is for us to be at rule for eight years. This is why I am looking for people by my side who understand this goal, which is crystal clear. I know it's a bold target, but if we don't stick to it, we won't be able to modernize Romania. This is the message we conveyed here today. I came to win and I will win, otherwise I wouldn't have entered the race," Florin Citu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Mini Transylvania Park, the sightseeing attraction featuring landmark Transylvanian miniature buildings The Mini Transylvania Park is the dream come true of a team of young Odorheiu Secuiesc locals; the collection of Transylvanian miniature landmarks opened in 2020, after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted, and has proved a great success, attracting so far over 100,000 visitors. The vibrant (...)



First Covid-infected traveler detected by Sibiu airport K9 sniffer dog In a first for Romania, a Covid-infected man was correctly sniffed out Friday night by a specially trained police dog upon his arrival at the Sibiu International Airport, where he landed from Madrid; the passenger had received the complete vaccination scheme, Colonel Daniel Chelcea, director (...)



Three COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours Three Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported dead in the last 24 hours (two men and a woman), taking the country's death toll to 34,316, shows data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. The three (...)



Tokyo Olympics 2020: Canoeist Catalin Chirila - Romania's flag bearer at Olympics closing ceremony Canoe sprinter Catalin Chirila was selected as Romania's flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games which will take place on Sunday at 14:00 hrs (Romania time), the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee announced on Facebook. Chirila took the 5th spot in the final of the (...)



ROMATOM: Romania's nuclear industry could provide 20,000 jobs thanks to new planned projects Romania's nuclear industry currently provides 11,000 jobs, and this number could increase to 20,000 as a result of the new nuclear construction projects planned, the Romanian Atomic Forum (ROMATOM) said in a statement today. Also, the Romanian nuclear industry contributes 5.7 billion euros (...)



15,298 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs As many as 15,298 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 11,402 represent the first dose and 3,896 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Friday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination (...)



Prime Minister Citu contradicts Deputy PM Barna: Coalition running very well Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Friday, in Sibiu, that he does not agree with the statement of Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna and claims that the current governing coalition "is running very well." "I do not agree [with Dan Barna's statement - e.n.]. The coalition is (...)

