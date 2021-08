RO audiobook app raises EUR 0.5 mln with Seedblink campaign

RO audiobook app raises EUR 0.5 mln with Seedblink campaign. Storis, the first native Romanian application of audiobooks, e-books and podcasts, attracted investments of EUR 505,000 through a campaign on the crowd-investing platform SeedBlink that expires on August 9. Out of this, EUR 0.3 mln came from Litera publishing house. The rest of the money comes (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]