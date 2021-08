Vinci Energies takes over Romanian refrigeration specialist Frigotehnica

Vinci Energies takes over Romanian refrigeration specialist Frigotehnica. French industrial group Vinci Energies reached an agreement to take over Romanian refrigeration expert Frigotehnica in what is the first exit announced by distressed assets investment fund ROCA Investments, Wall-street.ro reported. ROCA took over Frigotehnica from another investment fund - (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]