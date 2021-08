Blue Air to reopen Iasi base in eastern Romania

Blue Air to reopen Iasi base in eastern Romania. Romania's biggest airline, Blue Air, will reopen its base in Iasi (eastern Romania) and launch flights to big European cities including Paris, Rome and Barcelona, announced Costel Alexe, the head of Iasi City Council. The airport is operated by the City Council, and Alexe says that the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]