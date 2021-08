Ikea places its Romanian wind energy operations under the same umbrella

Ikea places its Romanian wind energy operations under the same umbrella. Ingka, the company in the IKEA group that controls seven companies in the Romanian wind energy sector, has decided that one of them will absorb all the others, Economica.net reported. The consolidation will bring financial, logistical and operational benefits, the company says. Ingka owns (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]