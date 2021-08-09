Approximately 195,000 persons pass through border crossing points in past 24 hrs

Approximately 195,000 persons pass through border crossing points in past 24 hrs. Approximately 195,000 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 46,000 vehicles (of which 9,700 trucks) have conducted control formalities through the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Monday. According to a release sent to AGERPRES, entering Romania there were 97,600 persons with 21,600 vehicles, while 97,400 persons and 24,400 vehicles were exiting. The border with Hungary, with its 11 border crossing points, was transited by approximately 55,400 persons and 20,200 vehicles (3,500 trucks), of whom exiting were 26,300 persons with 8,500 vehicles. In what regards specific activities, in the areas of competence - the border crossing points and the green border - the border police staff noted, in the past 24 hours, 43 illegal activities (27 felonies and 16 misdemeanors) conducted both by Romanian and foreign citizens. In the past 24 hours, 25 foreign nationals were denied entry for not fulfilling the conditions set down by the law, and 30 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave Romania due to various legal reasons.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]