August 9, 2021

Sanitas: 60.14 pct of employees in Healthcare either vaccinated, or had SARS-CoV-2 and have antibodies
Over 60 pct of the employees in healthcare are either vaccinated, or had the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 6 months and have the necessary antibodies, so that the individual vaccination decision, in their case, may be postponed without endangering anyone, according to the Sanitas Federation. "60.14 pct of the employees in healthcare are either vaccinated, either had the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past six months and have the necessary antibodies, thus the individual decision to vaccinate - in their case - can be postponed without endangering anyone. Also in this percentage are included those who have medical issues with vaccination, but the number of persons in this section is very small (under 0.01 pct). The data are available both for medical staff, as well as for TESA [Technical, Economical, Social-Administrative] staff," shows a Facebook page of the trade union federation. According to the quoted source, 39.86 pct of the employees in public hospitals decided to postpone, for the time being, vaccination. The evaluation is done by the Sanitas Federation on the basis of statistical data collected from Romanian public hospitals. The data are valid for July 2021, the quoted source mentions.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

