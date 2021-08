Departure of Tens of Thousands of Car Wiring System Employees Not Necessarily Bad News

Almost 34,000 workers have left the car wiring system industry over the last four years, but they have been rapidly absorbed by other car industry companies, say recruiters, which are still coping with a candidate shortage.