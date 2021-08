Romanian team aids in fighting fires in North Macedonia

Romanian team aids in fighting fires in North Macedonia. Two aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces were sent to North Macedonia to help stop the spread of the wildfires in the country. One C-27 J Spartan aircraft, equipped to put out fires, and one C-130 Hercules aircraft for logistic support departed for the country on August 7, the Defense Ministry (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]