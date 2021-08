RO furniture group sells ‘tiny houses’

RO furniture group sells ‘tiny houses’. Mobexpert Group, one of the biggest furniture retailers in Romania, included in its offer ‘tiny houses,’ following partnerships with producers in Piatra Neamț and Miercurea-Ciuc. The furniture for the houses is manufactured in Mobexpert’s Târgu Mureș plants, Start-up.ro reported. Two models are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]