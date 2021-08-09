Romanian firefighter action continues in Spathari area in Greek Island Evia

Romanian firefighter action continues in Spathari area in Greek Island Evia. The Romanian firefighters' action continues on Monday, in Greece, in the Spathari area on Evia island. Starting with 08:00, 45 firefighters are acting in order to extinguish the fires that engulfed the dry vegetation and the forests around the Spathari area. The action is similar to the one from yesterday, the intervention being done with 6 firetrucks and two fire tanks. Furthermore, 6 rescuers within the Special Intervention Unit for Emergency Situations will have the mission of ensuring the supply of trucks with water, as well as creating lanes for limiting the fire's range, with the help of chainsaws", the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) wrote on their Facebook page. According to the quoted source, an important role in the mission is the surveillance and monitoring of fires from the air, with the help of a drone. This way of work creates a panoramic view and facilitates decisions made in real time, in order to protect both the intervention teams, and to following the flame's front. During this time, a permanent connection is held with the delegated Greek officer in the assistance and the smooth running of the entire mission carried out by the Romanian rescuers. Given the high temperatures and work conditions, in order to avoid staff overuse, shift change is planned to take place at 6 hours.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)